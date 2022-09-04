Cong polls: Sonia to talk to Gehlot again as Rahul remains reluctant

New Delhi: The Congress High Command is to decide on the candidate for the party president elections after September 10. The final decision on this would be taken after Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing medical treatment in London, returns home.

Sonia may talk to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was earlier sought to take up the position, yet again. Gehlot has put forth certain conditions; to allow holding the positions of the Congress president and of the Chief Minister at the same time, or to accept the person whom he recommends for the Chief Minister’s position in Rajasthan. However, these terms are not acceptable to the High Command.

The High Command expects that Sonia Gandhi can play a crucial role in convincing Gehlot to take up the position without any conditions. It will not be easy for Gehlot to turn down Sonia’s demand for the second time. Party sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi has been sticking to his stand that he is not willing to become the president of the party again. Rahul said there is no change in his stand that someone from outside the Gandhi family should be in the position. Rahul, who was with Sonia for her medical treatment, reached Delhi on Saturday.

The Congress national leadership plans to try once again to convince Rahul Gandhi to be the president. Ashok Gehlot, who argues that Rahul must become the party president, might also tell Rahul to be the candidate.

Congress rally against price rise in Delhi today

The Congress-led national rally against the rising prices is to be held in Ram Leela Maidan at 11 am today. The leaders from different states are to participate in the rally which will be led by Rahul Gandhi. K C Venugopal, general secretary (Organisation) said, this would be the biggest protest in the country against the price rise. Slamming the BJP-led central Government, Venugopal alleged that the Centre is turning a blind eye to the miseries of the common man owing to the price rise.