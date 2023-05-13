The counting of votes in the bypolls held for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, Odisha's Jharsuguda assembly seat, and the Suar and Chhanbey seats in Uttar Pradesh is on.

A four-corner battle among the BJP, Congress, SAD, and AAP in Jalandhar

AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading by more than 25,000 votes over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, latest trends showed.

Out of the 8.87 lakh votes polled, counting of more than 4.15 lakh votes has been completed so far, according to the trends on the Election Commission website.

Rinku has, so far, polled 1,38,493 votes while Karamjit Kaur has got 1,13,164 votes, it showed. The AAP nominee is ahead by 25,329 votes.

The Jalandhar seat had fallen vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Prominent among the 19 candidates in the fray are the AAP's Sushil Rinku, the Congress' Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, and the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

The ruling AAP is hoping to mark its presence in the Lok Sabha by registering a victory in the bypoll. A win will be a boost for the party, which faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Sangrur just three months after it stormed to power in Punjab in March 2022.

The bypoll is also being seen as a test of the one-year performance of the Bhagwant Mann-led government, which has been promoting its moves to provide free electricity and jobs to the youth, regularise the services of contractual employees, take action against corruption, and open mohalla clinics, among others.

The Congress, on the other hand, is looking to retain Jalandhar, a traditional stronghold for the party, which has remained undefeated in the seat since 1999. The stakes are also high for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the SAD after their defeats in the assembly election.

The bypoll, held on May 10, recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 percent, the officials said. It was well below the 63.04 percent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

By-election's outcome will have no bearing on Odisha's BJD government

Ruling Biju Janata Dal candidate Dipali Das was ahead of her BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy by 15,751 votes after the sixth round of counting in the by-election to Odisha's Jharsuguda assembly seat on Saturday, an election official said.

According to ECI official, the BJD candidate secured 35,609 votes while the BJP candidate got 19,858 votes. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey was in third place with 1,948 votes as the counting of votes progressed.

Of the total nine candidates, the contest is now between the BJD and the BJP candidate.

The outcome of the by-poll will not have any impact on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik, as the party enjoys a comfortable majority.

Altogether, 79.21 percent of 2.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise on March 10. The by-poll was held following the alleged assassination of health minister Naba Kisore Das on January 29 by a police officer.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJD has 113 members, while the opposition BJP and Congress have 22 and nine MLAs, respectively. The CPI (M) has one member, and there is one independent legislator.

2 phases of ULB polls, by-elections to 2 assembly constituencies in UP

The bypolls were held in the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district and Chhanbey (SC) in Mirzapur district on May 10. There was a direct contest between the ruling coalition led by the BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) on both seats, political analysts say.

The Suar seat fell vacant in February following the disqualification of SP leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan as an MLA after a Moradabad court sentenced him to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case.

The Chhanbey seat fell vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February.

The urban local bodies (ULB) polls were held in two phases on May 4 and May 11.

About 53 percent of voters exercised their franchise during the ULB polls out of the total 4.32 crore who were eligible to vote, according to the Election Commission data. Seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators will be elected after the results are declared on Saturday. As many as 19 legislators have been elected unopposed.

The ULB polls will also elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of Nagar Palika parishads. For nagar panchayats, the fate of 542 chairpersons and 7,104 members will be decided. There were 83,378 candidates in the fray for 14,522 posts, according to the SEC. During the campaign, senior leaders of various political parties visited different parts of the state.

