Chandrayaan-3 sends home its first moon video

PTI
Published: August 07, 2023 12:14 AM IST
A screengrab of the video shared by ISRO showing the moon's surface as shot from Chandrayaan-3.
Topic | India

Bengaluru: A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.

The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

The video showed the Moon in bluish green colour with many craters.

The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the ISRO has said it has successfully conducted orbit reduction manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 inside lunar orbit.

It will perform next operation to further reduce orbit of Chandrayaan-3 on August 9 between 1 pm and 2 pm.

