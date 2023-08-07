Chandrayaan-3 sends home its first moon video

Bengaluru: A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.

The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

The video showed the Moon in bluish green colour with many craters.

The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the ISRO has said it has successfully conducted orbit reduction manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 inside lunar orbit.

It will perform next operation to further reduce orbit of Chandrayaan-3 on August 9 between 1 pm and 2 pm.