Adani Group uses lawyer's complaint to train its guns on TMC MP Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Embattled Adani Group on Monday latched on to a complaint by a BJP MP to make its first direct attack on TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra, who has been at the forefront of criticising the conglomerate ever since the Hindenburg report came out. The group owned by one of the richest men in the country said other business groups and individuals were working overtime to harm its name and market standing.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Trinamool Congress MP took bribes for raising questions in Parliament to "protect the interest of a business group."

Dubey had claimed advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had "shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani.

In a statement, Adani Group referred to Dubey's complaint without referring to him by name but said a Dehadrai has "filed a complaint with the CBI in the form of a sworn affidavit bringing on record the 'commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy by Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani Group for specifically targeting Gautam Adani and his group of companies through parliamentary questions."

Spokesperson, Adani Group says, "In a shocking development, on Sunday, 15 Oct 2023, a Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, filed a complaint with the CBI in the form of a sworn affidavit bringing on record "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy" by MP Mahua…

Dehadrai, who is said to be estranged partner of Moitra, has a bitter feud running with the TMC leader over the custody of their pet dog. Moitra had filed multiple police complaints against him in the last six months for alleged criminal trespass, theft, vulgar messages and abuse.

In Parliament and outside, Moitra had been making allegations against the Adani Group for the last couple of years.

Adani Group, which had so far not made any direct attack on Moitra, in the statement referred to the complaints by Dubey and Dehadrai to say that they "corroborate" the conglomerate's previous statements that "some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing."

Moitra calls allegations 'jilted ex's lies'

Slamming the Adani group over the statement, Moitra posted a series of comments on X and said, "Mr A - this lame statement your best efforts? Falling back on Fake Degree MP & a jilted ex's lies? I won't rest till the ED, CBI investigate and freeze Rs. 13,000 crore coal scam you have stolen from Indians. I'm told even Hon'ble Narendra Modi is sick of you & your frauds."

Mr A - this lame statement your best efforts? Falling back on Fake Degree MP & a jilted ex’s lies? I won’t rest till @dir_ed , @CBItweets investigate & freeze ₹13000 cr coal scam you have stolen from Indians.



I’m told even Hon’ble @narendramodi is sick of you & your frauds. pic.twitter.com/sfwsmJEKft — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 16, 2023

Attacking the Adani group, Moitra said they needed to clarify three questions in their next statement.

"Where is the national interest when you used a Chinese national and a UAE national and three offshore companies to over-invoice Rs. 13,000 crores of coal? Where is the national interest in you manipulating IOCL and GAIL in Dhamra LNG contract of 46500 crores without a tender? What is your national interest in getting coal mines in Rajasthan without a tender?" she said.

Hiranandani refutes charges

Responding to the charge, the Hiranandani group denied the allegations saying they have "no merit."

"We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so," a spokesperson of the Hiranandani group said.