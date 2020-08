Ten more COVID deaths in Kerala, official death toll now 244

Ten COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Tuesday.

They are Abdu Rahman (70, from Malappuram), Avaran (69, Wayanad), P P Gireesh (49, Kozhikode), Kuttyappu (72, Malappuram), Krishnakumar (58, Thiruvananthapuram), Thomas (81, Kollam), Krishnan (54, Alappuzha), Rajalakshmi (63, Kollam), Thankamma (78, Alappuzha) and Krishnan Thambi (80, Thiruvananthapuram).

This brings the COVID death toll in the state to 244.

COVID-19 victims in Kerala

COVID-19 has so far claimed 236 lives in Kerala. However, only 234 were included in the government's official list.

Government's list:

244. Krishnan Thambi (80, Thiruvananthapuram)

243. Thankamma (78, Alappuzha)

242. Rajalakshmi (63, Kollam)

241. Krishnan (54, Alappuzha)

240. Thomas (81, Kollam)

239. Krishnakumar (58, Thiruvananthapuram)

238. Kuttyappu (72, Malappuram)

237. P P Gireesh (49, Kozhikode)

236. Avaran (69, Wayanad)

235. Abdu Rahman (70, Malappuram)

234. Mohanan (71, Korakkal in Kasaragod)

233. MA Mukundan (81, Palluruthy in Ernakulam)

232. Ilyas (47, Musliyar Peedika in Malappuram)

231. Maria John (80, Tirunelveli)

230. Leela (60, Chandragiri in Kasaragod)

229. Issac Sheikh (71, Uppala in Kasaragod)

228. Varadhan (71, Pazhayakada in Thiruvananthapuram)

227. Saramma (74, Pathanapuram in Kollam)

226. TN Chandran (74, Vadavathoor in Kottayam)

225. Libis (70, Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram)

224. Shaheer Kutty (50, Kuttichira in Kollam)

223. Sisupalan (80, Gandhipuram in Thiruvananthapuram)

222. Shanavas (49, Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram)

221. Damodaran (80, Edavarad in Kozhikode)

220. Dinamani (75, Anchal in Kollam)

219. Robert (75, Chettikadu in Alappuzha)

218: Khadeeja Elias Fathima (70, Eecheripeedika in Kannur)

217. Syed Ayub Shah (60, Vetturod in Thiruvananthapuram)

216. Surendran (65, Arattukuzhi in Thiruvananthapuram)

215. Prathap Chandran (62, Kanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram)

214. Raghavan Pillai (76, Mannady in Thiruvananthapuram)

213. Shamsuddin (76, Bimappally in Thiruvananthapuram)

212. Vrinda Jeevan (54, Thiruvananthapuram)

211. Aryan Anto (67, Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram)

210. Sasidharan (69, Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram)

209. Stephen (50, Karode in Thiruvananthapuram)

208. Fathima (65, Parappanangadi in Malappuram)

207. Saratha (70, Kodungallur in Thrissur)

206. Rasheeda (56, Porkullam in Thrissur)

205. Babu (79, Porkullam in Thrissur)

204. Gopinathan (63, Pachalam in Ernakulam)

203. Sadanandan (62, Alappuzha)

202. Krishnan (78, Kannanpuram in Kannur)

201. Muhammed Kutty (78, Vennala in Ernakulam)

200. Ahmed Hamsa (69, Nallalam in Kozhikode)

199. Ayeshamma (54, Randathani in Malappuram)

198. Ithinkutti (71, Cheriyamunda in Malappuram)

197. Muhammed Iqbal (58, Naduvathu in Malappuram)

196. Mullakoya Thangal (67, Thikodi in Kozhikode)

195. Devaki Amma (94, Chelambra in Malappuram)

194. Muhammed Koya (55, from Thikodi in Kozhikode)

193. PT Sulu (49, Mavoor in Kozhikode

192. Shine Sabu (47, West Hill in Kozhikode)

191.Mohanan (69, Vadakara in Kozhikode)

190. Mahad (48, Vettoor in Thiruvananthapuram)

189. Basheer (44, Vellumannadi in Thiruvananthapuram)

188. Rajan (84, Medical College lane in Thiruvananthapuram)

187. Krishanankutty Nair (73, Kavadiyar in Thiruvananthapuram)

186. Lawrence (69, Vallakadavu in Thiruvananthapuram)

185. Mohana Kumaran Nair (58, Neyyatinkara in Thiruvananthapuram)

184. Mershli (75, Puthukuruchi in Thiruvananthapuram)

183. Manikandan (72, Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram)

182. Bhargavi (90, Kalady in Thiruvananthapuram)

181. Shamsudhee (65, Adoor in Pathanamthitta)

180. Meenakshi (85, Aryanadu in Thiruvananthapuram)

179. Rajan (56, Kulathupuzha in Kollam)

178. Jameela (53, Aluva in Ernakulam)

177. TV Mathai (67, Kothamangalam in Ernakulam)

176. Thankappan (64, Kothadu in Ernakulam)

175. Pathumma (76, Vilayoor from Palakkad)

174. Moidu (59, Karakkamala from Wayanad)

173. Kausu (65, Chelavoor in Kozhikode)

172. Rajalakshmi (61, Beypur in Kozhikode)

171. Vijaya (32, Kollapuram in Thiruvananthapuram)

170. Sathyan (54, Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram)

169. Bichava Haji (65, Malappuram)

168. Siluvamma (75, Thiruvananthapuram)

167. Selvaraj (58, Thiruvananthapuram)

166. Kurian Titus (42, Thiruvananthapuram)

165. Risa Fathima (7 months, Kasaragod)

164. Mariamma (75, Kasaragod)

163. Ramesan (47, Kasaragod)

162. Abbas (55, Kasaragod)

161. Asma (38, Kasaragod)

160. Bichu (69, Kozhikode)

159. Rajam S Pillai (76, Alappuzha)

158. K G Chandran (75, Alappuzha)

157. Varghese (90, Kannur)

156. CC Raghavan (71, Kuthuparambu in Kannur)

155. Moosa (76, Kolancheri in Kannur)

154. Simon (60, Kombanvayyal in Kannur)

153. CV Venugopalan (80, Thaliparambu in Kannur)

152.Kanakaraj (60, Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram)

151.Mathew (60, Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta)

150. Gopi (69, Udayagiri in Kannur)

149. Abdul Khadr (73, Aluva in Ernakulam)

148. Leelamani Amma (71, Aluva in Ernakulam)

147. Sarojini (72, Kollam

146. Ravi (58, Ayira-Chenkavila in Thiruvananthapuram)

145. Lakshmikutty (69, Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram)

144. M D Devasi (75, Vattaparambu in Ernakulam)

143. Asis D'souza (81, Kasaragod)

142. Sathi Vasudevan (64, Aluva in Ernakulam)

141. Philomina (70, Kollam)

140. Judy (69, Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram)

139. Rukhia (60, Fort Kochi in Ernakulam)

138. Thankappan (70, North Paravoor in Ernakulam)

137. George (65, Arimbur in Thrissur)

136. Moiduppa (82, Perinthalmanna in Malappuram)

135. Stansilas (80, Thiruvananthapuram)

134. M Surendran (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

133. Lalitha (70, Thiruvananthapuram)

132. Sherly (62, Thiruvananthapuram)

131. Nirmala (65, Thiruvananthapuram)

130. Lakshmi (74, Thiruvananthapuram)

129. Abdul Rahman (63, Malappuram)

128. Radhakrishnan (80, Kozhikode)

127. Lissi Sajan (55, Thiruvananthapuram)

126. Ajithan (55, Idukki)

125. Shamsudheen (53, Kasaragod)

124. Kanakaraj (50, Thiruvananthapuram)

123. Mariyamkutty (77, Ernakulam)

122. T K Vasappan (89, Kottayam)

121. Adakunji (65, Kasaragod)

120. Chellaya (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

119. Kumba Maradi (75, Kannur)

118. Maniyan (80, Thiruvanthapuram)

117. Reeta Charles (87, Ernakulam)

116. Prema (52, Thiruvanthapuram)

115.Gracy Shainy (Nayarambalam)

114.Nafeesa (52, Ernakulam)

113.Aboobakkar (64, Kozhikode)

112.Jama (50, Thiruvananthapuram)

111.Devadas (45, Kollam)

110.Muhammed Kunju (65, Kasaragod)

109.Aruvikkutty (65, Wayanad)

108.Abdul Khadr (67, Kasaragod)

107.KV Rafi (64, Ernakulam)

106.Vinodkumar (41, Kasaragod)

105.Sulekha (63, Kozhikode)

104.Chelappan (60, Kollam)

103.Purushottaman (84, Ernakulam)

102.Sajith (40, Kannur)

101. Sudheer (63, Alappuzha)

100.Imbichikoya (68, Malappuram)

99.Gopakumar (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

98.PG Babu (60,Ernakulam)

97. Silva Adimai (63, Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram)

96. Shaharbanu (73, Uppala, Kasaragod)

95. Khadeeja (51, Manjeswar, Kasaragod)

94. Yashoda (59, Irikkoor, Kannur)

93. Abdul Salam (58, Velinalloor, Kollam)

92. Marakkar Kutty (70, Kakkattu, Kozhikode)

91. Prabhakaran (73, Feroke, Kozhikode)

90. Assainar Haji (76, Udumbunthala, Kannur)

89. Purushothaman (66, Chombala, Kozhikode)

88. George Devassy (83, Thrikkakkara, Ernakulam)

87. Gopi (69, Kuttamassery, Ernakulam)

86. Rajesh (45, Peruvayal, Kozhikode)

85. Jayanandan (53, Kalliyoor,Thiruvananthapuram)

84. Cleetus (68, Perumpazhuthoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

83. Sasidharan (52, Nooranadu, Alappuzha)

82. Vijayalakshmi (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

81. Koyamu (82, Kondotty, Malappuram)

80. KP Abdul Rahman (72, Kasaragod)

79. Babu (62, Thiruvananthapuram)

78. Noushad (49, Kozhikode)

77. Asma Beevi (73, Kollam)

76. Chandran (56, Thrissur)

75. M P Asharaf (52)

74. Sister Angel (81, Ernakulam)

73. Rukmini (59, Kollam)

72. Eliyamma (85, Ernkaulam)

71. Baihaiki (59, Ernakulam)

70. Bipathu (65, Ernakulam)

69. Alikoya (77, Kozhikode)

68. Kutti Hassan (67, Malappuram)

67. Abubakar (72, Ernakulam)

66. Selvamani (65, Thiruvananthapuram)

65. Sainudheen (70, Alappuzha)

64. Abdurahman (65, Kasaragod)

63. Mohammad (61, Kozhikode)

62. Ouseph George (85, Kottayam)

61. Varghese (71, Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur)

60. Abdul Khader (71, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram)

59. Annie Antony (76, Kakkanad in Ernakulam)

58. Anjali Surendran (40, Payyallur in Palakkad)

57. Nabeesa (63, Padannakkad in Kasaragod)

56. Rukhiyabi (67, Karaparambu, Kozhikode)

55. Muhammed Koya (58, Kozhikode)

54. Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod)

53. Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram)

52. Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha)

51. Khairunnisa (48, Anangoor in Kasaragod)

50. Koyotti (57, Kallayi, Kozhikode)

49. Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally, Kollam)

48. Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor, Kannur)

47. Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam)

46. Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram)

45. Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva, Ernakulam)

44. Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki)

43. Nafisa, (75, Uppala, Kasaragod)

42. Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

41. Sister Claire (73, Ernakulam)

40. Victoria (72, Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram)

39. Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur)

38. B Aneesh (39, Thrissur)

37. Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur)

36. Valsamma Joy (59, Idukki)

35. Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha)

34. Thyagarajan (74, Kollam)

33. Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur)

32. Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram)

31. P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy, Ernakulam)

30. Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram)

29. Babu (52, Alappuzha)

28. Valsala (63, Thrissur)

27. Yusuf (66, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam)

26. Mohammad (82, Wandoor, Malappuram)

25. Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

24. Thankappan, (76, Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram)

23. Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College, Malappuram)

22. Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad, Kollam)

21. Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur, Kannur)

20. S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

19. Hussain (71, Irikkur, Kannur)

18. P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur)

17. Dinny Chacko (41, Chalakkudy, Thrissur)

16. Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

15. E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer)

14. Shabnas (27, Edappal, Malappuram)

13. Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad)

12. Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram)

11. Xavier (65, Kavanad, Kollam)

10. Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode)

9. Jose Joy (39, Pandanad, Chengannur, Alappuzha)

8. Joshy (65, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta)

7. Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram)

6. Asiya (62, Kannur)

5. Amina (53, Wayanad)

4. Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur)

3. Four-month-old baby (Malappuram)

2. Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

1. Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam)

Excluded from Kerala government's list & reason

1. Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur)

(Kerala did not include him in the official list since he hailed from Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision, however, contradicts the Centre's directive that COVID-19 deaths should be recorded at the place of occurrence irrespective of which state the person hailed from).

2. B A Abdul Rahman (Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod) - July 7, 2020

(Abdul Rahman was living in Hubli in Karnataka. He died while being taken to the Government Hospital in Kasaragod on the day he arrived from Hubli. District collector had said that Rahman died in transit and he was not living in Kasaragod and hence his name would not be included in Kerala's list).