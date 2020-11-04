Walayar minor sisters' rape case accused found dead, suicide suspected

Palakkad: Pradeep, an accused in the case pertaining to the sexual assault and murder of two minors in Walayar, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday.

His body was found hanging inside his house in Walayar in Palakkad district. Pradeep was earlier acquitted by POCSO court for dearth of evidence.

The accused’s body was found hanging at a time when the mother of the victims has launched an agitation demanding justice for her daughters.

There were five accused in the Walayar case. Even though various sections were slapped against the accused including POCSO, rape and abetment to suicide, the grave lapses on the part of the investigating officials in collecting sufficient evidence, led to the acquittal of the accused in the case. A few days ago the mother of the victims had come together with the opposition parties to seek justice for her minor daughters .

The Walayar sexual assault case had equally put the state government and police in a tight spot. The death of Pradeep comes at a time when the high court is set to hear the petition challenging the acquittal of the accused next week.

According to preliminary reports Pradeep was forced to take the extreme step because of acute financial problems. He had close connections with the family of the two girls and used to take tuition classes for them.

On Wednesday Pradeep returned home after going to a bank along with his mother. Later he was found dead in his room.

Earlier, another person John Praveen who was summoned by police for questioning in connection with the case, had also committed suicide. He was a close friend of the main accused.

Praveen was taken into custody by Kasaba CI after the death of the second child under suspicious circumstances. Later he committed suicide.

“I was humiliated in front of the local people for committing no wrong. I had enough of it. No one should be held responsible for my death. Don’t harass my family,” Praveen wrote in the suicide note.

Meanwhile, the petition in connection with the Walayar case is set to come before the high court soon. The mother of the victims has alleged that apart from the five accused, there's a sixth person also in the case who is being shielded by others.