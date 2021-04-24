Sons of deceased Neyyattinkara couple given money to build house, but no land

Neyyattinkara: They have been given the money to build a house, but no land on which to carry out the construction. The sons of Rajan and Ambili, the couple who died after sustaining burn injuries during an eviction bid at Neyyattinkara last year, are still living at the house which does not even have power connection.

Even four months after the death of the couple, the chief minister or the collector have not kept their word.

Rajan, who was admitted to the Medical College Hospital after suffering burn injuries, died in December 2020. Hours after Rajan's death, his wife Ambili also succumbed to the injuries.

Their younger son Ranjith dug the grave for his parents, a heart-wrenching image that shook the conscience of the state. The government had then announced that the land where their parents were buried would be handed over to the sons along with money for the construction of the house there.

The government sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for constructing the house. This amount is with the Athiyannur panchayat. But the panchayat authorities have asked as to how a house can be constructed for the landless. The authorities have said that they cannot do anything until the case over the land ownership is over. As per the documents at the Athiyannur village office, Vasantha is the owner of this land.

Though businessman Boby Chemmanur had offered to buy the land from Vasantha and hand it over to them, Rajan's sons had declined this offer, expecting that the government would help them. However, the government stance is that the issue would be considered when the case ends. Other than that, no action has been reportedly initiated to acquire and hand over the land.

Rajan's sons Rahul and Ranjith said that the authorities do not have any clear answer as to when the land would be handed over to them. As there is no power connection, not even a fan can be put up at the house.

Rajan's sons said that they do not know to whom to complain either.

The eldest son was promised a job after the couple's death, but that too has not been given yet.

"I believe I will get the job. But nobody has the answer to when I will get the job," Rahul said. "Don’t think that any procedures have been initiated. I have studied till plus-two, but my certificates have not been sought for the job," Rahul explained.