Congress leader and UDF's Nilambur candidate VV Prakash dies of cardiac arrest

Malappuram: VV Prakash, UDF's candidate from Nilambur constituency for the recent Kerala Assembly Elections, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was 56.

Prakash, who was also the Malappuram District Congress Committee president, breathed his last at 5am.

After he suffered from chest pain, he was rushed to a private hospital in Manjeri but his life could not be saved.

Prakash contested against LDF backed independent candidate P V Anwar and BJP's T K Ashok Kumar.

The state Assembly election results would be declared on May 2. Even when Prakash spoke to Manorama News the other day, he exuded confidence of winning the election. This was one of the last interviews he gave to the media.

He had held the posts of the KPCC Secretary, Youth Congress, KSU State General Secretary and was a member of the State Transport Authority.

Prakash was the son of late Krishnan Nair and Sarojini Amma of Valiyaveettil house near Edakkara Government High School.

Prakash with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo: Manorama

Prakash, who had been active in the Congress since his teen years, rose to prominence for his activities while being in the Kerala Students Union. He also held the posts of KSU Ernad Taluk President and District Secretary.

Prakash had unsuccessfully contested from the Thavanur constituency in the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections against LDF's K T Jaleel.

He was also a member of the Calicut University Senate, former member of the Edakara Panchayat, former president of the East Ernad Service Co-operative Bank and the former president of the Edakara Co-operative Hospital.

He had an LLB degree from the Government Law College, Kozhikode.

He is survived by wife Smitha, an employee of the Ernad Service Co-operative Bank, Edakara East branch. He had two daughters, Nandana Prakash and Nila Prakash.

The untimely demise of Malappuram DCC President & UDF Nilambur candidate V V Prakash Ji is extremely tragic.



He will be remembered as an honest & hardworking member of the Congress, always ready to offer help to the people.



My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/LugPBIROKP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2021

'A leader acceptable to all'

Prakash's sudden demise has left the UDF leaders and workers across the state in a state of shock.

Condoling his death, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that he found it hard to believe the tragic news.

"I spoke with his brother over the phone. The Congress has lost one of its trusted leaders. It was a unanimous decision to give him the seat," he said.



AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal noted Prakash's gentle demeanour endeared him to all. “When I spoke to him over the phone the other day, he assured me that he would be victorious. Prakash had earned the trust of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul has been informed about the demise,” he added.



Congress leaders said that the tragedy struck at a time when the party was assured of victory.



IUML leader E T Mohammed Basheer said that Prakash was a public figure, who could be approached by anyone at any time. Another IUML leader, Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, remarked that Prakash was a leader who was acceptable to all.

Shafi Parambil, a Congress MLA, said he found it difficult to accept that Prakash was no more.



"Even when I spoke with the partymen the other day, we were certain of a UDF victory in Nilambur. Prakash was a model for all Youth Congress workers,” he added.

Congress leader T Siddique said, "Prakash kept personal ties with everyone and was a true Gandhian. Never thought that I would have to pay condolences to him."

"Even when we spoke over the phone the other day, we ended the call by saying that we would meet in the Assembly next," an emotional Siddique recounted.