COVID-19: Kerala records 31,950 cases, 49 deaths on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 31,950 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 16,38,769.
As many as 16,296 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,93,590.
The active cases touched 3,39,441 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his customary sunset briefing.
In the last 24 hours, 1,12,635 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 28.37 per cent.
With 49 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 5,405.
Positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram - 3424 (3188)
Pathanamthitta - 1082 (1016)
Kollam - 1597 (1588)
Idukki - 1036 (976)
Kottayam - 2815 (2612)
Alappuzha - 2442 (2437)
Ernakulam - 3502 (3459)
Thrissur - 3942 (3916)
Palakkad - 1936 (853)
Malappuram - 3085 (2895)
Kozhikode - 4238 (4137)
Kannur - 1525 (1338)
Wayanad - 769 (741)
Kasaragod -566 (544)
(Note: Contact cases given in brackets.)
Negative cases
Thiruvananthapuram - 1899
Pathanamthitta - 828
Kollam - 1052
Idukki - 228
Kottayam - 1025
Alappuzha - 970
Ernakulam - 2279
Thrissur - 1242
Palakkad - 943
Malappuram - 1758
Kozhikode - 2660
Kannur - 1143
Wayanad - 188
Kasaragod - 81
Out of the total new cases, 266 came from outside the state. 81 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
13 new hotspots were added and one was removed from the list on Sunday. Currently, there are 674 hotspots in the state.