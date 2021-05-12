Second Pinarayi govt to take oath on May 20, LDF completes first round of cabinet formation talks

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has completed the first round of bilateral talks with Left Democratic Front constituent parties, even as preparations have begun for the swearing-in ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

The new ministers would take the oath of office and secrecy at the Central Stadium here at 3.30pm on May 20. A temporary pavilion would be erected for the ceremony, which will be held under strict COVID-19 protocol.

The Central Stadium behind the State Secretariat has been selected as the venue, instead of the Raj Bhavan, since COVID-19 appropriate behaviour called for such events to be conducted in open spaces. Only invitees would be allowed entry into the stadium.

First round of cabinet formation talks conclude

During the bilateral talks, Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, Indian National League (INL) and Congress (S) staked their claims for cabinet berths. CPM said a final decision would be conveyed after discussions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan met the allies separately, and listened to their demands. CPM said a final decision would be made at an LDF meeting slated for May 17. CPM would hold one more round of talks with constituent parties before the LDF meet.

The Janadhipathya Kerala Congress argued that the party had contested in four seats in 2016, but was allotted only one this time. Since it has won the seat, the party should be considered for a ministerial post, it said.

The party also demanded the CPM to ensure the representation of Latin Catholics by drafting its lone MLA, Antony Raju, into the cabinet. Dr K C Joseph, P C Joseph and Antony Raju attended the meeting.

K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) demanded to consider him since he had been an LDF MLA during the previous term. He also pointed out that the party’s late chief R Balakrishna Pillai had held cabinet rank as the chairman of the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities.

The INL said it was expecting representation in the cabinet since the party has been backing the LDF for more than two-and-a-half decades. Such as representation would help the party to make inroads into Indian Union Muslim League dominated areas, INL said. A P Abdul Wahab and Kasim Irikkoor led the talks for the party.

Ramachandran Kadannappally, president of Kerala Congress (S), demanded a cabinet berth pointing out that his party has been standing firm with the LDF. The CPM, however, remained non-committal, though it had already clarified that accommodating all single-MLA parties in the cabinet would not be possible.