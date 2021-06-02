Kerala PSC head promises to fill in maximum vacancies in two months

Kerala PSC chairman M K Sakeer has said that recruitments would be carried out to fill the maximum number of vacancies within two months as all rank lists have validity till August 4.

“However, it cannot be said now if the validity of the rank lists will be extended again. The government might take a call by July end," he added.

Only if the cabinet recommends to extend the validity of the rank lists can the PSC take action. Around 20,000 people retired from government, and public sector institutions on May 31. If junior staff are promoted to their posts, then there would be vacancies in the entry cadre. The steps for this are under way at the departments. This would be expedited once the functioning of the government offices normalises.

The PSC's objective is to recruit maximum people once the entry cadre vacancies are reported after completing promotions. Almost all key rank lists, including the LD clerk and last grade, are valid. Only some lists such as the police constable are not available.

As per the government’s directive, the PSC decided to extend the validity of the rank lists on February 5. This benefited 493 rank lists. Accordingly, all lists that were valid then were extended till August 4.

However, candidates point out that not enough vacancies are being reported amid the lockdown and there is a delay in preparing the new rank list. They have demanded that the validity of the rank lists should be extended again.

After assessing the progress of recruitments from various rank lists, it is up to the Chief Minister and the cabinet to take a decision in this regard. And the government is of the view that there is still time for that.