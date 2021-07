Thiruvananthapuram: Private bus owners in Kerala on Tuesday demanded a hike in the minimum bus charge.

At a meeting with Transport Minister AK Saseendran, the bus owners requested the government to increase the minimum fare to Rs10 from the current rate of Rs8.

Meanwhile, the minister informed that the government will need some time to arrive at this policy decision.

"We are awaiting the government's responcse," private Bus Operators' Association member K Gopinathan said.