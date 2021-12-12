My job is not to implement agenda of any political party: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

In a hard-hitting and unprecedented letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan decried the political interference in administrative matters of the universities in the State, and expressed his decision to relinquish the responsibilities of the Chancellor. He also asked the Chief Minister to assume charge as the Chancellor.

Governor Khan, who reached New Delhi on Saturday morning, talked extensively to Malayala Manorama on the issue.

Edited Excerpts:

You have expressed your desire against creating a controversy in the letter sent to the Chief Minister. Still, the letter itself has become controversial?

I did not create a controversy. If I had used the powers entrusted to me as the Chancellor, it would have become a controversy. I said (in the letter) that I am relinquishing the power. No one has any different views on the power legally entrusted.

Isn't it embarrassing for the Governor to say he is helpless?

I agree. I have explained the reasons. If I tell the Chief Minister that I won't heed to him, he would respond saying I am behaving like a resident. He had said so during the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. I, as the Governor, am not bound to act according to their advice; neither as the Chancellor. My job is not to implement the agenda of any political party.

You, too, have a political background. In that backdrop, it cannot be said that your stands are devoid of politics

You can check my antecedents. I have always respected those in academia. While addressing Vice-Challencellors after assuming charge in Kerala, I asked them to share ideas to help as Chancellor to strengthen the self-governing powers of universities. I have also informed the government that I have been receiving complaints and advised it against doing anything against the law.

There has been criticism that you are creating issues under pressure to appoint those close to the BJP and RSS

Could you point out a single case in which I have succumbed to their pressure? There was huge pressure on me over the appointment at the University of Calicut? Did I heed to them? No. If I had appointed the person they had recommended, I would have faced several challenges. There were several news reports on the issue. At last, I had to take the matter to the notice of the Prime Minister, saying I would be in trouble if I approved the appointment.

You had to tell the Prime Minister?

I explained the situation to him. He replied that he was not giving me the approval, but you have the power to make the necessary decision.

How do you continue in Kerala despite rubbing the BJP the wrong way?

They are happy about me. I have told them clearly not to interfere in such matters.

You have stated that you spoke to the Chief Minister about the present issue?

The Chief Minister called me (over the phone) after receiving my letter. He replied to me after receiving the letter. Perhaps, he might have thought that I would dilute my stand after receiving his letter. He contacted me after sending his letter. I told him that I am standing by my decision, and I won't continue as the Chancellor under today's circumstances.

He told me several things. I told him that our views are different and contradictory. When there is no consensus, why should there be a discussion? I thanked him and ended the conversation.

Didn't the Finance Minister meet you in person?

After my conversation with the Chief Minister, I received a message saying he is sending the Finance Minister. I responded saying that I am not interested in meeting the Finance Minister if the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary were not with him.

Earlier, I had tried to contact the Chief Minister over the phone. His secretary said the Chief Minister had left for home, and that he would call me back in 10 minutes. I never received the call. Later, the Chief Minister termed it a 'communication gap.' I accepted the explanation. He called me after reaching Kannur. The Finance Minister told me that there was a party conference in Kannur. I told him that your (CPM's) priority is the party, and not Kerala and its universities.

You had a warm relationship with the Chief Minister

I have also taken a favourable stand. But excessive political interference created the issue. The Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, who visited me with the reply to my letter, might have conveyed to the Chief Minister what I have told them. The Chief Minister should have visited the Raj Bhavan immediately.

There is a disturbing fact in your letter. The Chancellor, too, knowingly breached the law?

I agree. In the case of Kannur University, I said let it proceed according to the set procedure. The process (to appoint a VC) began and a notification was issued. The selection committee commenced its work, and the official gazette notification was also issued. It was then that the demand for reappointing the vice-chancellor was raised. I asked the government for legal advice. The legal advisor informed the Advocate General that the procedures need not be followed. The document given to me did not have the signature of the Advocate General or his seal. The legal advisor said the Advocate General had examined the issue.

When questioned why I should believe that the Advocate General had seen the document, the legal advisor returned. Two hours later, I received a call from the Chief Minister's Office, saying that the legal advisor would meet me again. He came with the signature and seal on the same document he had shown me before.

In response to my letter, the Chief Minister said the Advocate General was bound to advise the Governor. I would seek his advice when I need it. In the present issue, the advice was not for me. I decided to approve the appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor to avoid controversy.

Was it right on the part of the Governor to succumb to pressure to avoid controversy?

No, I shouldn't have done it. That's why I decided not to continue as the Chancellor.

You could have said 'no'

I could have said so. But, haven't you seen what all had happened during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act? The party and its channel tried to insult me. Whatever happened in the case of Kannur University has happened. I made it clear they should not turn up with suggestions in the case of other universities.

You have presented a pen to the Chief Minister, and the situation has now come to this end...

I have advised him whenever there was an issue with the Centre. I have several times gone out of the way to promote Kerala and its image. There were instances during the Governors' conference in which people said that I am attending the meet not as the Governor, but as a representative of the Government of Kerala. Kerala is foremost in my mind.

What if the State government rejects your decision to not continue as the Chancellor?

That's their issue. I have told my office that my job is not to grant casual leaves for Vice-Chancellors. I have also told them to forward all files on universities to the Chief Minister's Office. The Chief Minister can decide when he should take up the role of the Chancellor. I won't continue as the Chancellor. I won't reconsider my decision until I get an assurance that there won't be any political interference.

What will happen to the amendment to the Universities Rules on Appeal Tribunal?

The Chancellor has to make the appointment in consultation with the High Court. Now, the Chancellor and the High Court have been excluded from the process. The file on the amendment has been with me for the past one month. I won't approve of it.

Political interference in the matters of universities are not confined to Kerala. It's there in all States?

It has exceeded all limits in Kerala. They should at least pretend that there is no political interference.

Do you plan to continue in Kerala in confrontation with the government?

I would be on a warpath if I continue as the Chancellor. If the government feels it could take the universities forward the way it wants, let it be. It's an elected government.

You were appointed by the BJP. Are you trying to change the image of a Governor who has been soft towards the Left government?

I have told even senior Congress leaders not to blindly oppose everything since they are in the opposition. The party at the Centre has not given me any instructions, and I won't be performing with their permission. They have recognised my powers as the Governor.