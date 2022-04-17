CCTV visuals fail to lift the veil of mystery over SWIFT bus accident in Kunnamkulam

Kunnamkulam: The police have not yet solved the mystery over Thursday's accident involving a KSRTC-SWIFT bus in Kunnamkulam.

SWIFT bus driver Vinod, hailing from Kottayam, was questioned by the police and later let off. He was given a notice, asking him to appear anytime before the police station when wanted.

It was on Thursday at 5.30 am that Periya Swamy, 55, hailing from Alathur Industrial Estate in Vijayapuram in Tamil Nadu, was killed in an accident that occured in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Shopping Complex in the town.

The CCTV visuals show the SWIFT bus running over the legs of Periya Swamy. It is alleged that this happened after he was hit by a pickup van moments before.

The police took into custody both the bus and the pickup van after the accident. A case was registered against drivers of both the vehicles on the charge of murder not amounting to culpable homicide.

It is not clear whether the pickup van first hit him or whether he got head injury while trying to rescue himself from the speeding vehicle.

The confusion over the accident has led to the spread of many wild social media campaigns, linking it all with the newly launched KSRTC-SWIFT bus services.

Police flayed

A section of the people alleged the police investigation was not effective. Though the police took the statement of the pickup van driver on the same day of the accident, there was no breakthrough.

Meanwhile, the police have said that scientific evidence in the case has been collected and the follow-up action will be taken soon.

The body of Periya Swamy was handed over to his relatives after the completion of his post-mortem in the Government Medical College.