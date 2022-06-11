Forest dept to carry out study on impact of buffer zones on human settlements

Kozhikode: The Forest Department in Kerala will conduct a study on the likely impact on human habitations from the recent Supreme Court order envisaging a one-kilometre buffer zone around protected forests.

An emergency meeting convened by Chief of Forests Bennichan Thomas decided to entrust a special team based at Forest Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram with the task of conducting the study. Digital maps and support from Local Self-Government and Revenue Departments will be utilised for the exercise.

Following the study, a report will be prepared and it would be submitted before the Supreme Court within three months by Chief Wildlife Warden.

The meeting felt that population density is already high in areas adjacent to protected forests in Kerala. It was decided, in principle, to highlight this fact before the apex court and seek exemptions for Kerala from extending the area of eco-sensitive zones (ESZ).

Last week the Supreme Court ordered that every protected forest, national park and wildlife sanctuary in India should have a mandatory ESZ of a minimum 1 km starting from their demarcated boundaries.

Four-phased study

The Forest Department’s study will involve four phases. In the first phase, the basic documents would be the boundary records of protected forests maintained by the department and these boundaries would be extended virtually by 1 km with software.

In Phase 2, maps from Remote Sensing Agency, Disaster Management Authority and ward-village authorities would be merged with the extended maps of the Forest Department to identify buildings and properties in the 1-km area.

In Phase 3, particulars of owners of the land and buildings on this land would be collected from local bodies.

Finally, in Phase 4, Divisional Forest Officers will visit the areas where there are disputes regarding land.

23 inspection spots

Of the 24 protected forest areas in Kerala, including six national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries, the final notification regarding boundaries has been issued only for the Mathikettan Shola National Park, where there is no dispute.

The State has till now submitted draft notifications for 22 protected areas to the Centre. However, even the draft boundary of the 2019-formed Karimpuzha Wildlife Sanctuary, near Nilambur, Malappuram, is yet to be decided.

As per the Supreme Court order, studies should take place regarding eco-sensitive areas at these 23 locations.

Meanwhile, it was pointed out at the meeting that the stand taken by states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka regarding the Supreme Court order also would affect Kerala.

Dept personnel to avoid field visits

Meanwhile, a suggestion at the meeting to classify buildings offering employment to the people was rejected as it was pointed out that field visits by Forest Department personnel to identify such property could invite protests on the lines of what happened during the survey attempts for the SilverLine rail project.

Subsequently, the meeting decided to conduct the study with satellite maps sourced from Remote Sensing Agency and Disaster Management Agency. Records from local bodies also will be collected and data regarding population density and number of buildings to be affected finalized.

The Divisional Forest Officer would make visits to the areas only if there are disputes regarding land.