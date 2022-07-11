Search on in sea off Vizhinjam for man abducted by lover's kin

Vizhinjam: A 25-year-old man who had reached the scenic beachside Azhimala for a rendezvous with his female friend has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. Search has been on for him since Saturday night even in the sea even as his relatives suspected he was held hostage by the woman's kin. It is also being feared that he has been harmed and pushed into the sea.

The man, Kiran, alias Chikku, was beaten up and kidnapped by a gang including the girl’s relatives. Search has been on for him from Saturday night after getting information that he has fallen into the sea and gone missing.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information that a young man has drowned in the sea along the coast of Azhimala, police searched the area. The slippers found from the rocks here were identified by Kiran’s kin and confirmed to be his. However, the search conducted in the sea on Sunday was in vain.

Kiran is the son of Madhu and Mini of Puthanveettil House at Mekkumkara, near Vengannur, a litte north of Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

What had happened

Kiran went to meet the woman, a native of Azhimala, whom he had befriended through Facebook, along with his relatives Melwin and Ananthu on Saturday afternoon.

Kiran’s family members alleged that he has been kidnapped and hidden somewhere.

"While returning after meeting the woman near her house, three of her relatives including her brother arrived in vehicles and blocked us. They beat up Kiran and took him on a bike forcefully. We were also beaten up and taken in a car. Later, both of us were dropped after heaping abuses on us. They told us that Kiran had escaped saying he wanted to pee," said the duo who went with Kiran to Azhimala.

Kiran’s father Madhu said Melwin and Ananthu conveyed what had happened when he was about to inform the police as Kiran did not reach home until night.

The woman’s relative had called on the phone and warned him a week ago. Madhu was cautioned and told to ensure that Kiran refrains from the relationship with her.

Suspects in hiding

Those accused of abducting Kiran have gone underground. The police have intensified the search for them. Vizhinjam police informed that they had tried to nab the accused immediately on receiving the complaint. However, they had fled by then.