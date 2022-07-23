UDF gains in local body bypolls, LDF bags half of 20 seats

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the by-elections in 20 wards of local self-governance institutions indicate a gain for the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

Besides retaining 7 sitting seats, the UDF has wrested two more seats — one from the CPM and another from the BJP — making the total count 9.

Of the 20 seats to which by-polls were conducted, Left Democratic Front (LDF) bagged 10, UDF got 9 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 1.

The (BJP) lost the Pattaje ward in Badhiyadukka panchayath in the Kasaragod district. Congress’s K Shyamaprasad won the seat by 38 votes.

The UDF also wrested the sitting LDF seat at Achankanam ward in Vandanmedu panchayath of Idukki. Congress candidate Susan Jacob won the seat with a margin of 140 votes.

While the CPM retained 9 seats, IUML retained 5 seats. Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and BJP retained one seat each in the local body bypoll.