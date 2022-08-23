Bills on Lokayukta, varsities set to come up in Kerala assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rising confrontation between the Government and the Governor in Kerala, the Government is all set to present two bills in the House, today and tomorrow, which could curb the latter’s powers.

Based on an understanding between the CPM and the CPI, the Lokayukta Amendment bill would be presented in the Assembly today. The bill limiting Governor’s powers in appointing the Vice Chancellor in the State Universities would be presented in the House tomorrow.

Hereafter, when a situation arises in which the Lokayukta is to pass a verdict against the Chief Minister, the Legislative Assembly would be the Appellate authority, not the Governor. The Appellate Authority for the Ministers would be the Chief Minister while for the Members of the Legislative Assembly, it would be the Speaker.

With the bill being passed in the house, the situation of the Government being forced to implement the Lokayukta verdict would be cleared; the Government may then quash the verdict.

The Law Department has been entrusted to examine the legalities of the understanding developed through the political discussions on the Lok Ayuktha bill. The CPI had earlier recommended forming a High-Level Committee as the Appellate authority. However, as experts raised doubts on the legal validity of such a committee, a fresh understanding has been arrived at. Many in the CPI disagree with the present suggestion.

The same old controversial bill would be presented today. Following this, the Government would bring the changes as official amendments as part of the discussions on the bill in the Subject committee.

The major amendment in the bill to be presented tomorrow at the VC appointment is that the number of members in the Search Committee would be raised from the present three to five. The two new members of the Search Committee would be Government nominees. Higher Education Council Vice Chairman would be the Convenor for the Search Committee. The VC must be appointed from the panel selected by the most members of the Committee.

If the amendment is implemented, the Government can appoint the person whom Government favours, even if the Governor objects to it. Another amendment is to raise the age limit of the VCs from the current 60 to 65 years. This change could regularise the appointment of Kannur University VC who had faced a personal attack by the Governor.

Governor is to reach return from Delhi and reach Kerala tomorrow. The Raj Bhavan is expected to issue a show cause notice to Kannur University VC, regarding the appointment of Priya Varghese, who is the wife of CM’s private secretary, besides other counter moves.

The bill may be passed; will it be effected though?

The Governor can abstain from signing the bill passed by the Legislative Assembly and send it back for an explanation from the Government, or send for the President’s decision on it.

If the Assembly demands to sign it again, the Governor will have to sign it. However, if the Governor does not sign or take any action on it, the Government cannot do anything about it. There is no time limit for how long the bill can be kept without action by the Governor.

It is being hinted that the Governor may resort to this stand of delaying any action on the bill.

Though the Lokayukta ordinance was approved by the Governor earlier, it is doubtful whether the new amendment targeting him would be accepted.

UDF to challenge

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan said both the bills which seek to amend the Lokayukta Act and the powers of universities to make appointments would be opposed in the House during the 10-day session of the assembly which commenced on Monday.

Satheesan, speaking to mediapersons here, said the bill regarding the universities powers was being brought to make "favourites of the government" as Vice Chancellors so that relatives of CPM leaders can be appointed to teaching positions in the varsities.

Such steps would destroy the quality and credibility of the universities in Kerala at a time when the number of children applying for graduate and post graduate courses in universities in the state was decreasing, he alleged.

Kerala is losing its human resources to universities outside the state or abroad he claimed, adding that it was a dangerous situation.

The LoP further said that appointing relatives of CPI(M) leaders in teaching positions in universities could lead to unrest among the youth and the academic community.

Satheesan also said that he does not agree with the Governor calling the VC a criminal in view of the position that Khan holds. At the same time, the opposition was not going to take sides between the state government and Khan as they can enter into a compromise anytime, he further said.

The Congress leader said that just like how appointments to non-teaching staff in universities was left to the Public Service Commission, recruitment to teaching positions should also be left to the PSC. Only through this method nepotism can be prevented in appointments, he further said.

Passing bills is not a simple task and this incorrect approach of the government will lead to protests inside and outside the House, Satheesan said.