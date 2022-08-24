Salary disbursement: HC directs Kerala govt to give KSRTC Rs 103 cr

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to extend the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Rs 103 crore to clear the salary dues of employees.

The court intervened while considering the plea submitted by the Corporation's employees asking the state government to prioritise salary disbursement.

The KSRTC had requested the government to approve Rs 50 crore each for July and August; and Rs 3 crore as festival allowance.

Earlier, the KSRTC told the High Court that it would need immediate financial assistance from the state government as it is in no position to pay salaries to its employees.

The Corporation revealed its dire state of affairs in an affidavit to the Kerala High Court.

The Corporation stated that the state government had asked KSRTC to implement duty revision before receiving any assistance from the public exchequer.

But as it failed to implement the revision, the government has not extended the financial help, KSRTC told the court.