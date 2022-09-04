Cleaning workers dump Onam feast to protest against curbs on celebration

A group of cleaning staff in Thiruvananthapuram have staged a shocking protest by dumping food prepared for Onam feast after they were not allowed to celebrate during working hours.

A section of workers at Chala circle of Thiruvananthapuram corporation staged the strange protest on Saturday. They belong to the CPM-affiliated CITU.

Manorama News aired visuals of the workers dumping food, including rice and curries, prepared for 30 people into an aerobic bin in which waste is gathered.

Addressing his colleagues, a leader of the workers said they were staging the protest against the officials who tried to stop their celebration.

The corporation secretary had directed the employees to organise Onam celebrations without affecting official duties. When the cleaning workers started celebrations in the morning, a health inspector concerned instructed them to conduct the event only after carrying out their routine works. This provoked the workers.

The protesters have drawn harsh criticism from social media users for wasting food.