Corpn letter row: No CPM probe for now

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM would not be immediately conducting a party-level probe into the alleged bid to recruit its cadre for jobs under the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation even as Crime Branch and Vigilance investigations are already underway into allegations of graft as well as the authenticity of the letters purportedly written by the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor seeking candidates.

The Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat meeting of the party has decided that the party probe and remedial actions can be made later.

The CPM State Secretariat had also reportedly reached an agreement that no party probe or action was needed over the letter.

The Secretariat meeting concluded that no action should be taken until the police investigation is completed.

But CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan had reiterated to the media that the party would probe the controversy.

The letters allegedly sent to Nagappan by City Mayor Arya Rajendran and a colleague D R Anil had sought recommendations from him to appoint temporary staff under the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

The Crime Branch team had recorded the statements of the Mayor at her house at Mudavanmugal on Tuesday. Nagappan's statements were taken over the phone.

After Anavoor revealed that he had given the statements, the Crime Branch found itself in a fix over whether to confirm or deny this. "The complaint over the letter row is in the nature of a petition. Hence, recording the statement over the phone is permissible. The district secretary’s statement was recorded over the phone,” the Crime Branch clarified.