Vadakara trader found dead in shop; murder during robbery suspected

Our Correspondent
Published: December 26, 2022 10:59 AM IST
The police shifted Rajan's body to District Hospital, Vadakara, and registered a case. Photo: Manorama.
Topic | Kozhikode

Vadakara: A trader was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his shop at Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Sunday. According to a preliminary assessment, the victim Rajan, 62, was killed during a robbery at his shop.

During an examination of the crime scene and while taking statements of people close to Rajan, the police learnt that his bag containing cash, jewellery worn by him and his bike were stolen. There were also signs of a struggle at the shop. The police recovered a few bottles of liquor too from near the shop.

The police shifted the body to District Hospital, Vadakara, and registered a case.

A detailed investigation is now underway, said a police officer. “We examined footage from some CCTV cameras near the shop. But, nothing concrete turned up,” he added.

