Kochi couple behind share-trading fraud received over Rs 85 cr; 119 complaints so far

Kakkanad: Many people, including certain high-profile personalities, are suspected to have fallen victim to the con on the pretext of capital market investments. A total of 119 persons have lodged complaints so far and the police have registered six cases.

The Ebin-Sreeranjini couple, who are in police custody in connection with the share-trading fraud case, received over Rs 85 crore in investment.

The court stalled the arrest of the couple in five of these cases, but the police apprehended them in the sixth case.

Ebin told police that they returned to New Delhi from Dubai after their counsels advised them to be in India rather than abroad when their anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing. They didn’t know about the sixth case being registered.

Some of the employees of Ebin Varghese too would be made co-accused in the case, police sources said. The couple are residents of Vazhakkala near Palarivattom in Kochi.

Cyber experts are examining details of the share dealings available on the computers seized from the Masters Group office. They will also seek the support of SEBI officials if needed.

Meanwhile, Ebin and Sreeranjini told police that they used the crores they received through the share fraud for gambling and to lead a high-end lifestyle. Initial information from the interrogation reveals that they splurged money on buying fabulous houses and flats and staying at expensive tourist destinations within the country and outside.

The couple who were nabbed from New Delhi airport were brought to Thrikkakara police station by Wednesday midnight and were interrogated by a team led by Deputy Commissioner S Sasidharan till Thursday noon.

A court later remanded them till January 19. Though Ebin claimed he lost Rs 50 crore in gambling, police suspect the same to be a ploy by the accused to stash away his black money.

Ebin told police his wife has no role in the financial dealings, and that he spent Rs 6 crore for buying and renovating a flat in Thrikkakara. Though he claimed he bought two apartments in two stories in a flat complex and made them into a luxury house, the police found he recently changed its ownership from his name.

The accused told the cops he sold his house at Moolepadam, Vazhakala, and that a prominent personality, who retired from the law and order sector, had intervened in the dealings. The latter had invested a huge sum in the share market through the accused and he helped Ebin sell his house to get his money back.

The cops got evidence for the same during the examination of the flat at Thrikkakara. However, Ebin told police he has no complaint over the episode. Since the house sale is done by following all the legal procedures, the police have decided not to intervene in the matter.

The couple had planned to fly to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup using the swindled money, the cops found. They even entrusted an agency to make all the required documents ready to facilitate their trip. But the duo changed their plan at the last minute following the multiple police cases, and instead flew to Dubai.