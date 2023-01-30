Review Chintha Jerome’s doctorate, Save University Campaign panel urges Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: A petition to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought an expert panel's review of the PhD dissertation submitted by Chintha Jerome, chairperson of the State Youth Commission, by an expert panel.

The petition, submitted by the Save University Campaign Committee, also demanded suspension of the guideship of former Pro Vice Chancellor of Kerala University P P Ajayakumar, who was Chintha’s guide, and his removal from the post of director of the Human Resource Development Centre.

(HRDC was established based on the directives of the University Grants Commission to offer short-term training to college teachers.)

Apart from the Governor, the forum has also submitted the plea to the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University, which had awarded the doctorate to Chintha.

The forum’s petition alleged that there was clear evidence Chintha’s dissertation had been lifted from various other published articles and the internet. There was a serious lapse on the part of the guide, who had failed to detect plagiarism of ideas and words.

“Universities are supposed to ensure originality and creativity. Those holding top positions in these institutions should not encourage the deliberate violation of ethical and academic standards,” said the forum.

“As the vice chancellor is duty-bound to preserve academic excellence in a university, those holding the post as well as other administrators are responsible for the fraudulent activities taking place in the institution,” said the petition.

The forum urged the Governor, as chancellor of universities in Kerala, to take suitable corrective measures.