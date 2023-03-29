Pathanamthitta Collector Divya S Iyer says she was molested at 6 by two men

Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya S Iyer has said she was molested by two men when she was a six-year-old.

Iyer made the revelation at a workshop for mediapersons conducted by the Child Welfare Department on Tuesday.

"Two men lovingly sat me next to them. I couldn't understand why they were touching me or showing so much love. It was when they removed my dress that it felt awkward. I immediately ran from there," Iyer talked about her horrific experience when she was a first-standard student.

The Collector said she could survive that trauma through the support her parents gave. "Later, whenever I was in a crowd, I looked around to see if those men were there," the Collector said.

She urged the gathering to educate the children about 'good touch' and 'bad touch'. Iyer said everyone must make a serious effort to prevent children from undergoing such experiences at an age when they should be floating around like butterflies.

The native of Thiruvananthapuram is also a medical doctor. Earlier this year, Iyer was honoured with the 'Excellence in Good Governance Award' for district magistrates instituted by a national media house.

She is married to former Aruvikkara MLA, KS Sabarinadhan.