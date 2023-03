Thrissur: A six-year-old was hacked to death during a family brawl in Mupliyam near Pudukkad here on Thursday. The deceased is Najur Islam, a native of Assam. As per initial reports, the child suffered the blow during a scuffle between migrant labourers.

Najur's mother Najma was also gravely injured in the incident.

Police have taken the child's uncle Jamalu under custody.

(To be updated)