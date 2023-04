Alappuzha: Retired DySP K Harikrishnan was found dead after being hit by a train at Evoor, Haripad on Saturday.

Harikrishnan was found dead at the level cross east of the Ramapuram temple. His car was found parked near the accident site.

It is suspected that Harikrishnan's death is a case a suicide. A suicide note was recovered from his pocket, Manorama News reported.

Harikrishnan, a native of Haripad, was the investigating officer of the solar scam case when he was the Perumbavoor DySP.