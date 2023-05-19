Kozhikode train arson case: IG P Vijayan suspended for information leak

Thiruvananthapuram: IG P Vijayan has been suspended by the state government in connection with an alleged leak of information related to the train arson case at Elathur in Kozhikode.

The alleged information was regarding the transportation of the accused, Sharukh Saifi, from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra to Kozhikode.

ADGP, Law and Order, MR Ajith Kumar's report on the matter, which highlighted the leak of information as a serious security failure, led to the suspension.

Vijayan and Grade SI Manoj Kumar K, who were not part of the team, had allegedly contacted the officers transporting the accused to Kozhikode by road.

Ajith Kumar's report further said that since the ATS wing of the police, headed by Vijayan, was expected to function more carefully, a detailed investigation was necessary.

The order said that till the investigation of the matter is concluded it was necessary to suspend Vijayan from service. ADGP (Police HQ) K Padmakumar would be conducting the probe, the order said.

The transportation of the accused had almost turned into a nightmare for the Kerala Police after the private vehicle that was used to bring the accused had a flat tyre.

Only three officers were with the accused during the time when the vehicle entered Kannur. There was a delay of about an hour before the journey was resumed.

Saifi was accused of setting fire inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on the night of April 2. The train was over the Korapuzha Bridge at Elathur when the incident occurred. Nine persons suffered burns while three – a woman, an infant and a man – died after allegedly falling from the train.

(With PTI inputs)

