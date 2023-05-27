Kozhikode: A man with disabilities suffered severe injuries after a gaur (Indian bison) attacked him at Kattipaara in Thamarassery on Saturday.



According to reports, the gaur attacked Rijesh (35) when he was engaged in rubber tapping around 8 am on Saturday. Rijesh's father who witnessed the attack told Manorama News that the raging wild animal gored his son twice. The gaur fled the spot when Rijesh's father screamed out loud.

Rijesh suffered injuries on his head and stomach. He was rushed to Thamarassery taluk hospital immediately. Later, he was shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College.

On May 19, three people were killed in gaur attacks in Kottayam and Kollam.

Human-wildlife conflicts have been on the rise in various parts of the state, especially in areas adjacent to forests, as tigers, elephants, wild boars, gaurs and so forth enter human settlements frequently during summer.

There's been a sharp rise in the number of people killed by wild animal attacks in Kerala of late.