Aluva: The Special Investigation Team led by Aluva deputy superintendent of police, probing the murder the of the five-year-old, will head to Bihar for a detailed inquiry into the background of Asfaq Aslam (28), the key accused.



The team will visit Asfaq's place to check his criminal background, if any, a police source said.

The accused, who the police said has confessed to raping and murdering the child after kidnapping her, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The SIT would approach the district POCSO court seeking seven-day custody of the accused for further interrogation.

The accused, who the police said has confessed to raping and murdering the child after kidnapping her, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Though police suspected that more people were involved in the crime, Asfaq claimed that he committed the crime alone.

The accused is currently lodged in the Aluva sub-jail.

According to police, Asfaq is addicted to porn and used to quarrel with people after getting drunk.

The accused, who was the child's neighbour, abducted her on Friday after luring her with a promise of getting juice, police said.

A screengrab from a CCTV footage showing the accused Asfaq Alam walking with the child at Thaikkattukara in Aluva on Friday. Photo: Manorama News

Police nabbed him in an inebriated state on Friday after launching a probe into the complaint filed by the child's parents. Initially, he told the police that he had sold the girl to another man and received the money. But further interrogation confirmed that he had killed the girl after sexually assaulting her.

Police recovered the five-year-old girl's body from an abandoned area near Aluva market on Saturday morning.