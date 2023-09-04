Raid at Idukki BEVCO outlet reveals guest workers overcharged and not given bills

Idukki: A flash raid conducted by vigilance sleuths at a BEVCO outlet at Rajakumari in Idukki has unearthed corrupt practices by employees, including charging guest workers extra and not giving them bills.

Vigilance officers from the eastern range in Kottayam, who conducted the raid on Saturday night, said the cheapest beer that costs Rs 110 was sold to interstate workers for Rs 150.

“We found Rs 17,000 short in the cash collected at the outlet and the employees there were selling brands of liquor and beer for which they are getting commission. Several bills meant for interstate workers were found in the waste bin inside the outlet,” said Stanley Thomas, Intelligence SI of Vigilance.

The raids were conducted on the basis of a complaint received by Kottayam Vigilance SP, Vinod VG that no bills were given to the guest workers at the Rajakkad outlet.

“Vigilance officers in civil dress bought liquor at the outlet alongside interstate workers. Just before the closing of the outlet at 9 pm, we entered the unit and started interrogating the staffers. A sweeper at the outlet was found selling beer at the counter,” Vigilance DSP Manoj Kumar, who led the raids, said.

The officer said several popular brands were not on display and local brands, for which the employees at the outlets were given commission, were sold.

“The employees tried to justify the shortage of cash by saying some bills that were printed on previous dates were not paid by the customers, who were short of money. But when we asked for the daily collection, the shortage of Rs 17,000 was found out,” officers said.

A departmental action is expected once the officers table a detailed report of the raid to the vigilance director.