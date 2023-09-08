Will be with people of Puthuppally just like Appa: Chandy Oommen

Kottayam: Puthuppally’s MLA-elect Chandy Oommen on Friday termed his win in the bypoll the 13th victory of his father Oommen Chandy. Addressing media after he recorded a historic win the bypoll, Chandy said he would work to ensure the “continuity of Puthuppally’s development”.

“Appa (Oommen Chandy) followed the model of development and care in politics. In the past 53 years, he remained accessible to everyone in the constituency irrespective of their political affiliations and religious beliefs. I will also remain with the people just like my father did,” he said.

He said he was aware of the volume of expectations bestowed upon him by the people of Puthuppally as the successor of Oommen Chandy and promised to fulfill them.

Chandy also called upon his political rivals to work for the growth and development of the constituency.

However, he said the Congress will face the attacks being carried against party workers allegedly by the CPM in the wake of the election.

He said the people of Puthuppally have rejected the controversies around the medical treatment of Oommen Chandy.

Chandy, son of Oommen Chandy, romped home by a victory margin of 36,454 votes as the votes polled in the September 5 bypoll were counted on Friday.

Of the 1,28,535 votes polled, Chandy won 78,098 while his immediate rival, CPM’s Jaick C Thomas, had to settle for nearly 41,644 votes. The BJP finished at a distant third with just nearly 6,447 votes.