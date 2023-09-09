Two youths die in separate bike accidents in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 42-year-old man died in a bike-lorry collision at Mangad here on Friday while another youth, who had been injured in a separate accident, succumbed to his injuries.

At Mangad, Shaji from Cheruvayoor was declared dead at a private hospital in Omassery. He had met with the accident at 9 pm.

Shaji's mortal remains are kept at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Jijith Lal, 32, of Nellikkaparamba, succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident on the Koyilandy-Edavanna State Highway on Thursday.

Lal, who had been injured in a bike-bus collision, was rushed to a private hospital and later to the medical college, where he died Friday morning. Lal, whose parents had died earlier, worked with ULCCS.