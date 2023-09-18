PSC job fraud: First accused posed as cop

Thiruvananthapuram: The first accused in the PSC job fraud case committed the crime by posing as police personnel. Adoor native R Rajalakshmi had take police uniforms for rent for the impersonation. The job aspirants were duped of lakhs of rupees after being assured government jobs by forging letters using fake PSC letterheads.

According to the police, Rajalakshmi used photos of her in police uniform on social media to deceive the job aspirants. The police obtained these photos from the phone of the second accused, Reshmi, who surrendered at the medical college police station recently.

According to the probe officers, Rajalakshmi and Reshmi got acquainted in connection with astrology and pooja. Rajalakshmi, who introduced herself as a senior civil police officer, showed Reshmi the photos of her in uniform.

Rajalakshmi also claimed that she had contacts in the PSC and the police headquarters and that she could help Reshmi secure a government job to solve her financial problems. Initially, Rajalakshmi demanded Rs 4 lakh to bribe the officials. She later said that half the amount would suffice if there were more people.

At Rajalakshmi's bidding, Reshmi canvassed the candidates via a WhatsApp group and in person. Of the 84 members in the WhatsApp group, 15 gave the money. And Reshmi transferred this amount to Rajalakshmi's account, the police officers said. The police suspect that the defrauded money is with Rajalakshmi. After receiving information that Rajalakshmi and her husband were hiding in Palakkad, the probe team went there but could not find them. It is suspected that the accused have fled the state.

Of the 15 who fell victim to the fraud, only 7 have given statements to the police. In their statements, they said that they gave money after they were assured jobs without having to write the PSC exam. They also produced documents for the online transactions. The other candidates have switched off their mobile phones. About Rs 35 lakh was swindled from the candidates by offering jobs, even in non-existent posts in the Vigilance, Income Tax, and GST departments, the police said.

A photo of a woman who conducted a fake interview was released.

The police have also released a photo of the third woman who was involved in the case. The woman had allegedly conducted the online interview by claiming to be a PSC official. This is the photo taken by one of the candidates on the phone during the online interview.

The fake interview was conducted for those who had given the money initially and became members of the group named PSC. The police have yet to find out her name or any other details. She is an accomplice of the first accused, Rajalakshmi, said the officials.