Did not write to CM demanding cinema portfolio; will put a stop to KSRTC's income drain: Ganesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar, who is set to join the ministry on Friday, denied writing to the chief minister demanding the cinema portfolio. "I have not sought the cinema portfolio. However, I will be happy to take up that responsibility as well," said Ganesh.

Earlier, there were indications that Ganesh Kumar had shown interest in taking over the cinema portfolio. In 2011, he handled the same along with the Forest Department in the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government. At present, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian handles the portfolio along with fisheries.

Once Ganesh Kumar joins the Pinarayi government, he will replace Antony Raju as transport minister, according to sources. Setting his agenda straight for the portfolio, Ganesh said the primary objective would be to stop the income drain of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). "There is a need for clarity regarding KSRTC's accounts. However, no measures that harm KSRTC employees will be adopted," said Ganesh. He further said those dreaming of robbing KSRTC can keep dreaming and not a single rupee will go outside the corporation.