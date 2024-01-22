Malayalam
Thrissur man kills self after hacking wife to death, attacking 2 children

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 22, 2024 08:01 AM IST Updated: January 22, 2024 10:55 AM IST
Binu and Sheeja
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: In a horrific incident, a man ended his life after hacking his wife to death and attacking his two children with a machete at Muringoor near Chalakudy here on Monday. According to reports, Binu (40) killed his wife Sheeja (38) and gravely injured his two children in the wee hours of Monday.

A few hours after the crime, the accused who went absconding, was found dead on a railway track in Koratty here. It is learnt that he ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding rain.

The 11-year-old and eight-year-old children are in critical condition at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. Neighbours learnt about the brutal attack after the injured children ran out screaming.

