Human-animal conflict: Wayanad initiates mitigation plan, sets up Command Control Centre

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 26, 2024 02:38 PM IST Updated: February 26, 2024 02:39 PM IST
Operation Belur Makhna
Representational Image: Special Arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Amid the surge in wild animal attacks on crops, cattle and human beings, the district authority has opened a Command Control Centre for better coordination of actions in resolving human-animal conflicts. The step was taken in line with the decisions taken in the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 15 at Thiruvananthapuram, said District Collector Dr Renu Raj in a press release. 

The centre would have the support of various departments including forest, police, revenue, local administration and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe welfare. For the time being the centre would function in the temporary office space allotted at the District Collectorate.

The responsibilities of the control cell include effective coordination of various departments, inter-state communication, swift action in hostile situations, effective media management, uploading the latest updates from the forest department on the official website, and maintaining cordial relationships with the agencies across the borders.

