ECI & Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer deny error in Kasaragod's mock polling

Kasaragod: Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul on Thursday dismissed as baseless the news report of four electronic voting machines (EVM) in Kasaragod printing an extra slip with BJP's lotus symbol during mock polling.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the news report was false. "We have verified the allegation from the District Collector (Inbasekar K) and it appears that they are false. We will submit a detailed report to the court," senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas seeking tallying of all votes cast in EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), a paper slip with the candidate's symbol, which enables voters to see whether their votes were recorded correctly.

On Wednesday, Onmanorama reported that four EVMs erroneously printed out an extra VVPAT slip with BJP's lotus symbol during the commissioning of EVMs in the Kasaragod Assembly segment. The complaints were raised by agents of CPM candidate M V Balakrishnan and Congress candidate Rajmohan Unnithan in Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency.

On Thursday, Kasaragod Collector Inbasekar, designated as the District Election Officer, held a press conference and said there was no problem during the commissioning of EVMs at Kasaragod Government College on Thursday.

What happened during the mock poll

The Kasaragod assembly segment has 190 polling stations, 228 ballot units, 228 control units and 247 VVPAT machines that were subjected to testing. The machines were made by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Despite the three officers denying any problem, the report of the Assistant Returning Officer Binumon P to the Collector and the Collector's report to the Chief Electoral Officer Kaul lay bare the truth.

The Collector shared the two reports with the media after his press conference. According to the Assistant Returning Officer's report, during the mock polling, "some machines printed an extra slip with the symbol of the first candidate during self-checking". The first candidate was BJP's M L Ashwini and the symbol was lotus. The slips had the VVPAT serial number and the message 'not to be counted'. "This slip is longer than the usual slip printed during the mock poll," said the ARO's report to the collector.

Collector Inbasekar's report to the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul was more specific. The report said VVPAT machines with serial numbers VVTED41294, VVTEF82139, VVTEJ14797, and VVTED49299 printed one extra slip each with the symbol of the first candidate.

The Chief Electoral Officer's press statement released on Thursday mentions the extra slip with the message 'not to be counted' but is silent on the BJP symbol on it.

Representational graphic: Made using canva

Of the four VVPAT machines, two machines with serial numbers VVTED41294 and VVTEJ14797 were "replaced due to technical problems", said the Collector's report.

The other two were commissioned after subjecting them to rigorous mock polling. UDF and LDF agents said the machines acted normally in the third round of tests.

One machine (VVTED49299) was subjected to a 1,000-vote test and the votes tallied with the VVPAT slips, said the Collector in his report.

Only after that, the agents of the candidates allowed the machines to be commissioned.

Why did the discrepancy happen?

Quoting BEL engineers Pawan Kumar Mishra and Shivam Yadav, Collector Inbasekar said the VVPAT machines gave an extra slip because the "machines were taken to the commissioning table without taking the full print of standardisation slips".

When the machines were restarted, the remaining standardisation slips were printed, he said in his report to the Chief Electoral Officer.

This explanation cannot be compared with anything available in the public domain because BEL and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), the other EVM maker, have both refused access to a copy of the Symbol Loading Unit Manual under the RTI Act, said Venkatesh Nayak, EVM expert and Director of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, New Delhi. "The information is not available on the ECI's website like other manuals about EVMs and VVPATs," he said.

The issue was resolved without any intervention from the engineers.