One man killed in massive fire at Thrissur spare parts godown

One worker was killed in a massive fire that broke out at a spare parts godown at Kozhikunnu near Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur Tuesday evening.

It is understood that Palakkad native Nibin (22) is the deceased. According to reports, the fire was spotted around 7.30 pm and people in the locality heard a loud explosion.

A Fire and Rescue officer attempting to douse the fire at a godown in Kozhikunnu near Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

At least six fire tenders have been pressed into action to douse the fire. Fire and Rescue officers said heavy rain in the region helped in containing the fire to the godown.

According to reports, Nibin and four other welders were working inside the godown when the fire broke out. While the five men attempted to douse the fire using water from a toilet, there was an explosion and Nibin was trapped inside. The others managed to rush out.

The fire was spotted around 7.30 pm on Tuesday at the vehicle spare parts godown at Kozhikunnu near Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur. Photo: Special arrangement

The local ward member, who claimed to have spoken to the owners of the godown, said goods worth Rs 5-6 crore were inside at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

