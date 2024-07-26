Ankola landslide: Search for Arjun halted temporarily amid heavy rain

Kozhikode/ Shirur: Army and Navy personnel are facing trouble to continue the search for the Kozhikode man who went missing in a massive landslide as heavy rain started in Shirur. Manorama News reported that rain started in the area when the scuba divers of the Indian Navy were preparing to dive into the deep waters of Gangavali river.

In the visuals aired on Manorama News, the divers were seen anchoring their boat on the island that formed in the river following the landslide. But they were forced to call off their plans due to the rain and turbulent waters in the river. On Friday morning, the army resumed the search in the river using advanced drones on the spots where the truck was suspected to be submerged. But they also cancelled the search following the heavy rain.



Search using drone in Gangavali river. Photo: Special Arrangement

Manorama News reproted that the rescuers halted the search temporarily amid the heavy rain. Talking to Manorama News defence PRO Athul Pillai said that divers are unable to search in the deep waters due to the strong currents.

Apart from army and Navy personnel, National Disaster Response Force members are also engaged in the search. Dakshina Kannada district collector Lakshmi Priya said that efforts were hastened on Day 11 of the search to trace human presence in the riverbed. More machinery would be taken to the spot for the mission.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan told Manorama News that the search would continue until finding Arjun.

Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode went missing when a massive landslide hit National Highway 66 at Shirur in Ankola.