Wayanad landslide should be declared a national disaster: Kerala CM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2024 12:34 PM IST Updated: August 04, 2024 12:35 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the media at the Kerala House in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Screengrab/Facebook@PinarayiVijayan
Topic | Wayanad

Thrissur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the recent series of landslides in Wayanad should be declared a national disaster. The CM was speaking at the inaugural function of the passing-out parade here at the Kerala Police Academy.

“What happened in Wayanad was a significant disaster at the national level. The efforts of the police, who participated in the rescue mission there, are commendable,” Vijayan said.

“The ripples of the disaster that shook the entire state have not yet subsided. People are still grappling with the fear that stemmed from the disappearance of an entire village. This was a time when humanity was at the forefront of the rescue efforts. Police personnel risked their own lives to save others. Their conviction that other people's lives are more valuable than their own drove them to act courageously,” Vijayan added.

He also emphasised the importance of preserving the warmth of human compassion in the face of a tragedy.

