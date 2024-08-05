Wayanad landslide: Rescue workers stranded in forest during search operations

Wayanad: A team of 18 people including emergency rescue team members and 4 volunteers were stranded in the deep forest near Soochippara waterfalls during the search operations for the people who went missing in the multiple landslides in Wayanad. They had recovered a body from the site on Sunday but failed to cross the river due to poor light. Wayanad South DFO told Manorma News that the spot of the team was located on Sunday itself.



“ The body recovered by the team was airlifted with the help of NDRF this morning. We are planning to airlift the 18 men from the spot. If they opt to walk through the hills, they can reach Wayanad. The route through the downstream will take them to Nilambur. We have confirmed that they are safe and already arranged food and water,” said the DFO.

The 18-member team had spent their night in the outpost of the Forest Department at Kanthanppara after getting stranded in the forest.

A few days back, some volunteers got stranded in the same region. Observing such incidents, the government is planning to deploy NDRF personnel to search in the forest ranges of Chaliyar river.