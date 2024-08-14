Kozhikode/ Shirur: A team of Karnataka State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has started the search for Kozhikode native Arjun and two Karnataka natives who went missing in the massive landslide at Dakshina Kannada's Shirur. The search personnel ventured into the Gangavali river on Wednesday morning to launch an intensive search in the deep waters. Manorama News reported that underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe dived into the deep waters. He recovered a metal object similar to the lock of a truck during the search. Manaf, owner of the truck in which Arjun was behind the wheels confirmed that the metal object does not belong to his vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, Eshwar Malpe had searched the riverbed and recovered a hydraulic jack and some parts of a vehicle. Hence, the search will be focused on this spot. He confirmed that the presence of diesel was confirmed in the riverbed.

Eshwar Malpe said that NDRF and SDRF personnel will assist him in the diving operation. Earlier, Malpe and two of his team members planned to dive deep into the river. But, only Malpe will take up the mission on Wednesday as the two others are deployed for another work.

According to reports, weather conditions and currents on the river are favourable for the search. The undercurrents in the river which was 8 knots decreased to 2 knots on Tuesday. Malpe told the media that he would search in the riverbed on the spots where the parts of a vehicle were detected. The search is being delayed as police have directed him to wait until the district collector reaches the spot. As the district collector didn't reach, Malpe ventured into the river around 10 am. A group of fishermen on a boat is also assisting him in the search drive. Navy personnel including divers also joined the mission around 10.45 am.

Arjun, Site of landslide in Shirur. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, police imposed restrictions on allowing people including media at the banks of Gangavali river citing security reasons. Police have placed barricades in the area.

Arjun's brother-in-law Jithin and brother Abhijith reached the spot on Wednesday morning. Jithin told Manorama News that NDRF personnel also joined the mission.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there is no clue about Arjun. It is suspected that Arjun is trapped inside the truck that got buried under the mud accumulated on the river following the landslide. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices.