Malappuram: The Supreme Court’s interim order on the contentious Waqf Amendment Act has brought cautious optimism among members of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Senior leaders termed the order as a significant setback for the Central government.

Speaking to the media, IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said the court’s interim directions were encouraging and expressed hope for a favourable final verdict.

"We will have to wait and see what the final judgment is. As a party, it is our responsibility to engage the best legal experts in this case. The Supreme Court's order currently holds a temporary stay, which means the government cannot proceed with any appointments or actions under the amended provisions," he said.

IUML MP and senior Supreme Court advocate Haris Beeran also said the interim order was a major blow to the Centre. "The Central government could not respond convincingly.

The Centre could not respond convincingly in the face of petitioners' arguments and the court’s pointed questions on Wednesday. The government’s request for additional time was evidently a tactic to avoid an interim order, but the court saw through it. The interim order brings considerable relief," Beeran remarked.

He noted that the order removed the special powers granted to district collectors and prevented any new appointments to the Waqf Boards and Council, a decision the government was compelled to accept, he said.

"If the law brought by the Centre was sound, they should have been able to respond clearly. The Supreme Court seeking detailed explanations from the government and granting them a seven-day time is no small matter," IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer said.