Malappuram: A high-level meeting of health officials and the district administration was convened in Malappuram under Health Minister Veena George, following the confirmation of a Nipah virus case in Valanchery on Thursday. The virus was detected in a 42-year-old woman residing in Ward 2 of the municipality. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The patient initially sought treatment for fever at a private clinic in Valanchery on April 25. Based on the doctor’s advice, she was admitted to a hospital in Perinthalmanna on May 1. The infection was identified through state-level testing and later confirmed by the virology lab in Pune.

"We have tested 21 samples from seven individuals who were considered high-risk contacts of the patient, and all results have come back negative. The state medical board has recommended monoclonal antibody treatment, pending approval from the hospital ethics committee. While the protocol suggests continued care at the current hospital, a transfer to Manjeri Medical College may be considered if requested by the family," the minister said.

Malappuram District Collector V R Vinod has declared four divisions in Valanchery municipality and five wards in the Marakkara, Edayoor, and Athavanad panchayats as containment zones within a three-kilometre radius of the affected area. The order was issued under the Public Health Act and Disaster Management Act. Strict restrictions are in place, including closure of Anganwadis and Madrasas, restrictions on public gatherings, and mandatory masking across the district.

As part of the Nipah protocol, 25 committees have been formed to coordinate the response. Contact tracing efforts are underway. Though widespread contact is not suspected, all high and low-risk contacts will be monitored for 21 days.

Essential medicines will be ensured, and investigations are underway to trace the source of the virus. Following a report of a dead cat in the area, the Animal Husbandry Department will collect samples for analysis. Fever surveillance will be carried out in the municipality and surrounding panchayats. Hospitals have been instructed to strictly follow infection control protocols.

The minister advised the public to stay vigilant, wear masks, and use sanitiser. Masks and sanitiser are mandatory at the Ente Keralam exhibition-cum-trade fair in Kottakkunnu, Malappuram, held as part of the government’s fourth-anniversary celebrations. The public is also advised to avoid unnecessary hospital visits.

The review meeting was held at the Collectorate’s conference hall and attended by Kottakkal MLA Abid Hussain Thangal, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Dr Rajan N Khobragade, District Collector V R Vinod, NHM Director Dr Vinay Goyal, Health Director Dr K J Reena, DME Dr Thomas Mathew, Additional Director Dr Reetha, DMO Dr R Renuka, treating doctors, and other officials.