Malappuram: In the wake of a Nipah case being confirmed in this north Kerala district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's district-level programme scheduled to be held here on May 12 has been postponed, authorities said on Friday.

Besides the CM's programme, an anti-drug campaign scheduled to be held in the district on Saturday, under the leadership of the State Minister for Sports V Abdurahiman, has also been postponed to another date in view of the Nipah virus infection.

A 42-year-old woman from Ward 2 of Valanchery municipality here has been infected with the virus and is currently being treated at a hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The woman first visited a private clinic on April 25 with a fever. On May 1, she was admitted to the hospital after her doctor advised further treatment.

Twenty-one samples from seven people who had close contact with the patient, including family members, have all tested negative for the virus, according to the Health department.

The department also said that it has prepared a route map of the patient since April 25 and was trying to find out the persons who may have come in contact with her since then.

The area within a three-kilometre radius of her home will be declared a containment zone, it had said on Thursday.