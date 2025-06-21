3 women injured as private bus rams into waiting shed in Thrissur
Thrissur: Three women were injured after a private bus crashed into a waiting shed at Anchamkallu, Chovvur, on Saturday. The Al-Asa bus, en route from Thrissur to Kodungallur, lost control and veered off the road. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus was speeding at the time.
After the crash, the driver fled the scene. Locals pursued him, but he escaped by jumping over a wall and fleeing through a nearby field. One of the injured, a woman named Prema, is in critical condition. All three victims were admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Koorkenchery.
