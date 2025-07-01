Thiruvalla: Motorists approaching the Pushpagiri Junction on the Thiruvalla Bypass from Chengannur are always greeted with a green signal-- not by design, but by default. Wild vegetation and roadside shrubs have grown unchecked, obscuring the signal completely and making it invisible to waiting drivers.

There is already widespread criticism that the Thiruvalla Bypass is cluttered with too many traffic signals. In fact, the two kilometre long stretch has six signals within it. Unless these signals are properly synchronised, motorists are forced to spend more time than necessary navigating the bypass. The congestion has led many drivers to avoid the bypass altogether, shifting the traffic load back onto the town roads.

Adding to the problem is the poor maintenance of the signals. Faulty signals are often left unattended for days. In many cases, signals get knocked out of alignment by passing vehicles and are only repaired after multiple complaints.

The signals at the entry, midpoint, and exit of the bypass, which have been beautified with the support of private hospitals, remain well-maintained. It is the other three signals, left without such support, that frequently malfunction. This has also contributed to a rise in accidents.

Local residents and road users are calling for regular maintenance and immediate attention to malfunctioning signals on the bypass