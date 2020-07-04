All you need to know about key examinations in India - JEE, NEET, CBSE, ICSE & More

Though many restrictions have been eased, schools and colleges continue to remain closed across India in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Several examinations have been disrupted as a result of this and uncertainties plague both students and parents alike on how the next academic year is going to be.



Onmanorama puts together a compilation of all the latest updates regarding key examinations in India.



JEE and NEET examinations



The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed crucial medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the recent surge in COVID cases in India. The decision was taken following recommendations of a four-member committee set up to review the feasibility of conducting the exams in July.

The JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1 and 6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27.

NEET examination will be held on September 13.

Around nine lakh aspirants have registered for the JEE (Main) exam, while 16 lakh have registered for the NEET-undergraduate exams, the qualifier for admission to undergraduate MBBS and BDS courses.

The delay, however, is likely to impact the academic calendar.

According to sources, the counselling for the two crucial exams will begin in October and freshers may begin classes by November end or December first week. However, a definite plan has not been drawn yet.

CBSE



Last week, the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) announced its decision to cancel the pending Class 10 and 12 examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.



The decision came after the Supreme Court asked the Board to reconsider its earlier decision to hold the examinations in July citing the recent surge in cases. Parents of several students too had filed pleas in the apex court.

CBSE said it will conduct the examinations when the situation becomes conducive.

While the CBSE class 10 students will be assessed on the basis of the performance in the last three exams, class 12 students can opt for exams to be conducted later. A scheme has also been formulated for assessment of class 12 students on the basis of last exams.

For a quick guide on how CBSE will tabulate marks of Class 12 exams that are not conducted, click here.

The results will be announced by mid-July.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now in the process of reducing the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year and has sought suggestions from various stakeholders. The final syllabus has not been notified yet.



CTET



The CBSE also postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) earlier scheduled for July 5. It will now be conducted when the situation is conducive, Ramesh Pokriyal said



ICSE



The pending ICSE examinations for classes 10 and 12 too was cancelled following the CBSE's suit. The students, however, will not be provided with the option to attend the exams later. Results will be determined on the basis of internal assessment.



On Friday, CISCE announced the assessment scheme for the pending examinations. As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained from among the subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment, as well as project work, will be taken into account.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, while for class 10, which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account.

The results will be announced by mid-July.

The Council also announced a reduction of up to 25 per cent in the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021 taking into account the learning disruption due to closure of schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shut down as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

