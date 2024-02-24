Looking for your next binge-watch? 'One Day' offers a heartbreaking journey of love and friendship

Looking for a laid-back and enjoyable weekend binge-watching session? Look no further than the limited series, 'One Day', featuring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall. Based on the 2009 novel by David Nicholls, the series is about the 20-year platonic relationship between Emma and Dexter, who first crossed paths at a graduation ball after completing their studies at the University of Edinburgh.

If you're seeking an idyllic, fairytale-like love story, this series may not be for you. Not all love stories are dreamy and perfect; some are real, raw, and far from resembling a cheesy fairytale romance. This series dives into the lives of Emma and Dexter over two decades, exploring the complexity of their relationship with each other and others. It's remarkable how David Nicholls envisioned such a concept years ago, and it remains deeply relatable to many.

Emma and Dexter share an exceptionally close bond, transcending their non-romantic connection over the years. Their relationship is characterised by a love that goes beyond friendship, yet they remain steadfast friends. Dex, a charming, affluent young man, stands in stark contrast to Emma, who is reserved and prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Despite their differences, they understand and confide in each other. The potential for love between them propels the story forward.

The story is undeniably heart-breaking and multifaceted. While the film, featuring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, was enjoyable, there's a depth of emotion in the series that delights and lingers with the audience. Ambika and Leo's portrayal is particularly moving, their chemistry serving as a cornerstone of the series' appeal. Their journey evokes a spectrum of emotions, expertly portrayed by both actors. Engaging with their story, viewers inadvertently find themselves deeply invested. For aficionados of compelling love stories, this series offers an ideal weekend indulgence, beckoning you to immerse yourself in their world and not let go.